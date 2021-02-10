MARKET NEWS

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 580: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on CDSL


CDSL delivered a muted performance on revenue but margin came in above estimate. Revenue declined 3.4% QoQ due to a drop in transaction charges, IPO/corporate action, and e-voting. The transaction revenue run-rate, which almost tripled YoY, declined 6.9% QoQ (ex-Pledge) due to moderation in retail activity. Revenue from pledge (~INR 10mn monthly) will provide some cushion to transaction charges (market-linked). The annual issuer revenue (annuity) was stable, the rate hike is pending and the unlisted opportunity is unfolding, albeit at a slower pace. BO accounts are the building blocks for a depository business. CDSL continued to gain BO account market share from NSDL (stood at 58.1% in Dec-20 vs. 50.1% in Dec-19). Its incremental market share stood at 86% due to exclusive arrangements with discount brokers. Margin expanded 409bps QoQ to 65% (above expectation) due to lower provisions and overall cost savings.


Outlook


We cut our revenue estimates for FY22/23 by 6.0/5.9% due to moderation in growth (high base). FY22/23E EPS gets cut by 3.2/1.7%. We value CDSL on SoTP basis by assigning 30x to Dec-22E core profit and adding net cash to arrive at a target price of Rs 580. The stock trades at a P/E of 27.2/26.2x FY21/22E EPS. Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

