App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities's research report on CDSL


CDSL posted poor 1QFY19 with fall in revenue but margin was better than expectation. Revenue was down 12.5% QoQ to Rs 453mn (lower than our est of Rs 505mn). Drop was led by 21.3/27.3/18.2% QoQ drop in Transaction/IPO & corporate action/online data charges respectively offset by 6.7% QoQ rise in annual issuer charges. Margin fall was lower than expected, down 24bps QoQ to 56.8% vs our estimate of 55.4%. CDSL continued to gain BO market share (~47% in 1QFY19, +48bps QoQ). Incremental market share gain for CDSL stood at impressive 70% (vs 63% in FY18), which indicates DPs preference of CDSL over NSDL.


Outlook


We expect CDSL revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 13/14/13% over FY18-20E. We maintain our BUY rating, have assigned 33x multiple to core earnings and added back net cash to arrive at a TP of Rs 370 (39% upside from CMP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #CDSL #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.