Buy CDSL; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.
HDFC Securities's research report on CDSL
CDSL posted poor 1QFY19 with fall in revenue but margin was better than expectation. Revenue was down 12.5% QoQ to Rs 453mn (lower than our est of Rs 505mn). Drop was led by 21.3/27.3/18.2% QoQ drop in Transaction/IPO & corporate action/online data charges respectively offset by 6.7% QoQ rise in annual issuer charges. Margin fall was lower than expected, down 24bps QoQ to 56.8% vs our estimate of 55.4%. CDSL continued to gain BO market share (~47% in 1QFY19, +48bps QoQ). Incremental market share gain for CDSL stood at impressive 70% (vs 63% in FY18), which indicates DPs preference of CDSL over NSDL.
Outlook
We expect CDSL revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 13/14/13% over FY18-20E. We maintain our BUY rating, have assigned 33x multiple to core earnings and added back net cash to arrive at a TP of Rs 370 (39% upside from CMP).
