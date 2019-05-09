App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 335: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated May 09, 2019.

Broker Research
HDFC Securities' research report on CDSL


Revenue was up 10.4% QoQ to Rs 505mn (vs est. of Rs 485mn). Growth was supported by 1.5/3.7% QoQ rise in Issuer charges/Transaction revenue. Around 1,400 un-listed companies applied for demat services by paying ~Rs 21K/company. CDSL is adding ~200-250 issuers per month. This additional revenue can boost Issuer charges by ~6-7% for FY20E. Online Data charges (KYC) revenue recovered 5.6% QoQ as Aadhar based offline e-KYC was allowed. The offline e-KYC is done using QR code on a voluntary basis and maintains privacy. This will boost the demand for e-KYC services and CDSL, which has ~60% market share will be a beneficiary.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on CDSL based on better than expected 4QFY19. Annuity revenue stream is driving growth led by un-listed opportunity. We value CDSL on So TP basis by assigned 30x multiple to core FY-21 earnings and adding net cash to arrive at a TP of Rs 335.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 9, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #CDSL #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

