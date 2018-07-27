App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:30 PM IST

Buy Britannia; target of Rs 7300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Britannia has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7300 in its research report dated July 24, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia


BRIT ended FY18 with 9.5% sales growth, 17.5% EBITDA growth, and 13.6% adjusted PAT growth. Gross margin expanded 10bp to 38.4% and EBITDA margin expanded 100bp to 15.1%.  Consolidated ad spends (not disclosed on quarterly basis) grew 6.8% to INR4.1b; however, as a percentage of sales, ad spends declined 10bp to 4.1%.  BRIT’s distribution expansion has resulted in a reach of 5.2m outlets across the country, with direct reach of 1.84m outlets. This should fuel strong growth.   The INR320b biscuit market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% in value terms during 2018-2022.


Outlook


Continuing premiumization, significant incremental cost savings, and favorable commodity cost outlook mean further EBITDA margin expansion prospects are bright, as well. We retain Buy with a target price of INR7,300 (51x June 2020E EPS; 20% premium to three-year average due to improving visibility on both volume recovery and margin growth).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Britannia #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

