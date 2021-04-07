Buy Britannia; target of Rs 4575: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia

BRIT's opportunity for growth is significant, with the overall Biscuits category estimated to grow in the mid-single digits. Furthermore, the opportunity in terms of market share gains is even greater - BRIT's market share is only in the mid-30s despite the company being the largest player in the Biscuits space. The broad Packaged Foods market (estimated at USD40-50b) presents the strongest structural opportunity in India's consumption space. BRIT's FY21E revenue of ~USD1.8b is a fraction of this addressable market.

Outlook

Maintain BUY, with revised TP of INR 4,575 (INR4120 earlier), targeting 50x FY23 EPS.

