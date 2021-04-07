English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Britannia; target of Rs 4575: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Britannia recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4575 in its research report dated April 06, 2021.

Broker Research
April 07, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia

BRIT's opportunity for growth is significant, with the overall Biscuits category estimated to grow in the mid-single digits. Furthermore, the opportunity in terms of market share gains is even greater - BRIT's market share is only in the mid-30s despite the company being the largest player in the Biscuits space. The broad Packaged Foods market (estimated at USD40-50b) presents the strongest structural opportunity in India's consumption space. BRIT's FY21E revenue of ~USD1.8b is a fraction of this addressable market.



Outlook


Maintain BUY, with revised TP of INR 4,575 (INR4120 earlier), targeting 50x FY23 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Britannia #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Apr 7, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.