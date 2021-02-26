English
Buy Britannia Industries: target of Rs 4200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated February 25, 2021.

February 26, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


Britannia Industries’ (Britannia’s) underperformance versus broader indices (13% absolute return vs. Nifty return of 34% and Nifty consumption of 26%) in the past one year; leadership position in biscuits category and steady earning visibility make it a better pick in the consumer goods space. Market share gains in biscuits category, strong growth in Hindi-speaking belt, product innovation and a wider distribution network will be key growth drivers in the near to medium term. Strong traction in adjacencies will add to overall revenue growth in near future. Focus on cost-savings helped OPM improve to 16% in FY2020 from 9% in FY2014; going ahead efficiencies, cost saving measures and premiumisation would help OPM to improve to ~20% by FY2023E.


Outlook


Stock trades at 35x its FY2023E EPS, at a discount to some large consumer goods stocks. Current underperformance provides good entry point; we recommend Buy with an unchanged price target of Rs. 4,200.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:01 pm

