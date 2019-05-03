Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries (Britannia) posted steady operating performance in Q4FY2019. Consolidated revenue grew by 10.3% and OPM stood flat at 15.6%. Volume growth of the domestic business was sustained at 7%. Innovation in core categories/adjacencies, distribution expansion and enhancing international presence remain the key earnings growth levers going ahead. Volume growth is expected to stay at 7-8% in the near term. Raw-material cost inflation expected to be ~4% in FY2020; prudent price hike, better revenue mix and operating efficiencies to help OPM improve by 70-100 BPS going ahead.

Outlook

Trimmed earnings estimates for FY2020/FY2021 by 3.7%/4.4% to factor in little softness in sales volume; Maintained Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 3,475.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.