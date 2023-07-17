Buy Blue Dart Express; target of Rs 8250: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Blue Dart Express

BDE holds a significant market share of ~60% in the organized Air Express segment. This places the company in a favourable position to capitalize on the various business prospects available within the Express logistics industry. The Surface segment accounts for ~35% of BDE's total revenue. This segment is experiencing robust growth, with double-digit expansion, surpassing the high single-digit growth observed in the Air segment. BDE provides the e-commerce industry with highly efficient solutions, which include enabling digital payments through 16+ different digital wallets on their courier handheld machines. Additionally, the company accepts credit and debit cards, offering convenient payment choices for their customers.

Outlook

We expect BDE to clock a CAGR of 14%/21%/28% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT in FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR8,250 (20x FY25E EV/EBITDA).

