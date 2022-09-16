English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated September 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 16, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics


    Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a leading aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronics products. Multi-product, multi-technology- diverse product range including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare & avionics, anti-submarine warfare, electro-optics, homeland security, civilian products, etc • Focus to increase the non-defence share to ~20% over two to three years.



    Outlook


    Hence, we revise our target price to Rs 135/share post this corporate action. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock and value Bharat Electronics based on 30x P/E on FY24 EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:50 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 111.20, up Rs 0.15, or 0.14 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 113.60 and an intraday low of Rs 109.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 567,428 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,092,679 shares, a decrease of -48.07 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.82 percent or Rs 0.92 at Rs 111.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 115.00 and 52-week low Rs 61.15 on 15 September, 2022 and 29 October, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.3 percent below its 52-week high and 81.85 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 81,284.74 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Electronics - 160922 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 03:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.