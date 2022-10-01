English
    Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investments; target of Rs 7615: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7615 in its research report dated September 29, 2022.

    October 01, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investments


    The business outlook of BFS is positive, led by expected pick-up in demand during the festive season in BFS’s lending arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL). BFS’s insurance business is witnessing strong traction, led by well-diversified product portfolio and multi-channel distribution network. Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) is likely to do well going forward, driven by new launches and an increasing premiumization trend. We remain positive on BFS and BAL and retain our Buy rating on the stock. BHIL will be the key beneficiary of improving business prospects and valuations of its associate companies.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Bajaj Holdings and Investments Limited (BHIL) with a revised PT of Rs.7,615, factoring upside in valuations of its key associate, Bajaj Finserv (BFS).


    At 17:30 Bajaj Holdings & Investment was quoting at Rs 6,391.00, up Rs 96.40, or 1.53 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 6,596.00 and an intraday low of Rs 6,182.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,427 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,509 shares, an increase of 14.10 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.15 percent or Rs 341.50 at Rs 6,294.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,377.60 and 52-week low Rs 4,299.80 on 15 September, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.76 percent below its 52-week high and 51.4 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 71,127.68 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Holdings & Investments - 011022 - khan

    Tags: #Bajaj Holdings and Investments #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 04:00 pm
