    Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1625: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1625 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

    Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remain in focus.


    Outlook

    We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY rating given the recent correction in the stock. We value Finserv at ~28x FY25E EPS and downgrade our target price to Rs 1625.