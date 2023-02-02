Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1625: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remain in focus.



Outlook

We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY rating given the recent correction in the stock. We value Finserv at ~28x FY25E EPS and downgrade our target price to Rs 1625.

