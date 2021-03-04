English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Buy Bajaj Auto: target of Rs 4589: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4589 in its research report dated March 03, 2021.

March 04, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


BAL is expected to benefit from growth in the premium bikes segment, which is recovering, aided by premiumization trend and new launches. Moreover, we expect BAL to gain market share in exports, driven by its brand equity and enhanced distribution network. Improvement in operating profit margin (OPM) witnessed in Q2 & Q3 of FY21 is likely to stay, driven by cost and operational efficiency. The stock is trading at P/E multiple of 17.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.2x its FY2023E estimates and is at below its long-term average multiples. We retain our Buy rating on the stock.



Outlook


We interacted with the management of Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) to discuss its plans for electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and readiness to benefit from increasing e-2W penetration in the medium to long term. The company is well positioned both in terms of capacity and capability to roll out faster e-2Ws, if the adoption of electric vehicles succeeds at a faster rate.


