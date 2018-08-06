App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with 20% upside: Shabbir Kayyumi

After retracing towards its foot, it bounced back on upside and now it is going to form Inverted H&S on weekly chart which is showing strength in coming sessions.

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Aurobindo Pharma has given trend line breakout. After retracing towards its foot, it bounced back on upside and now it is going to form Inverted H&S on weekly chart which is showing strength in coming sessions.

Bullish crossover in MACD along with sustainability of RSI above 9 day EMA indicates bullishness in the stock in coming days. Three white soldier on daily chart also setting a bullish tone for upside.

Above mentioned rationale suggest accumulating the scrip from the levels of Rs 620 or on dip towards Rs 595 with the stop loss of Rs 565 for the target of Rs 750 marks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:13 am

