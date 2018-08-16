App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo Pharma's (ARBP) revenue grew ~16% YoY to INR42.5b (est. of INR42b), largely led by growth of 30% YoY in EU (34% of sales), 32% YoY in growth market (7% of sales) and 20% YoY in API (21% of sales). US sales continued the uptrend, with 11.5% YoY growth to INR19b (54% of sales). Gross margin shrank 420bp YoY to 55.1% due to provision related to product recall, a change in product mix and increased raw material prices. EBITDA margin shrank ~450bp YoY (-150bp QoQ) to 18.3% due to gross margin contraction and higher employee cost. EBITDA declined ~7.4% YoY to INR7.8b (est. of INR9.2b). Reported PAT was lower at INR4.5b due to a forex loss of INR682m. Adjusting for the same, PAT would be INR5.2b.


Outlook


We cut our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates by 9%/7% to INR44.2/INR49.5 to factor in increased raw material prices. We roll our target to 15x 12M forward earnings and arrive at a TP of INR750. We remain positive on ARBP on the back of its strong ANDA pipeline, consistency in compliance and robust growth in EU business. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

