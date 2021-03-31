Buy Aurobindo Pharma: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Expected sturdy growth in the injectables, new facility coming on stream in the US, strong new product pipeline and gradual pick up in complex generics are the key growth drivers for the US business. In order to cater to the surging demand from the Europe and emerging markets, the company is setting up a greenfield plant at Vizag, which is likely to be ready by the next 15 months. The expected commissioning of a 450mn dose vaccine capacity by end of June 2021 provides a new growth avenue for Aurobindo.



Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the stock of Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo)with an unchanged PT of Rs 1100.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More