Buy Aurobindo Pharma: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated March 30, 2021.

March 31, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Expected sturdy growth in the injectables, new facility coming on stream in the US, strong new product pipeline and gradual pick up in complex generics are the key growth drivers for the US business. In order to cater to the surging demand from the Europe and emerging markets, the company is setting up a greenfield plant at Vizag, which is likely to be ready by the next 15 months. The expected commissioning of a 450mn dose vaccine capacity by end of June 2021 provides a new growth avenue for Aurobindo.



Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on the stock of Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo)with an unchanged PT of Rs 1100.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 31, 2021 03:26 pm

