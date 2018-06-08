App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1070: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated June 04,2018

Centrum's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

We maintain our Buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma (APL) and revise TP to Rs1,070 (earlier Rs1,170) based on 18x March’20E EPS of Rs59.3. The company’s Q4FY18 revenues and net profit were in-line with our expectations. However, EBIDTA margin was below expectation. APL’s sales grew 11% YoY, margin improved 10bps to 19.9%, and net profit declined by 1% YoY. APL’s two manufacturing units IV and XII have been cleared and received EIR from US FDA.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the scrip, with a TP of Rs1,070 based on 18x March’20E EPS of Rs59.3, and with an upside of 99.9% from CMP.  We have revised our FY19E and FY20E EPS downwards by 14% and 8% respectively. APL is among our top picks in the pharma sector.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations

