Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aster DM Healthcare; target of Rs 224: Axis Capital

Axis Capital is bullish on Aster DM Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

Axis Capital 's research report on Aster DM Healthcare


Despite seasonally weak quarter for GCC region (83% of revenue), Aster posted strong performance in hospitals and clinics business. EBITDA grew to Rs 1.4 bn (Rs 480 mn in Q1FY18) and EBITDA margin expanded 460 bps YoY at 7.7% on (1) higher ARPOBs; (2) growth in inpatient volumes; (3) higher footfalls in clinics and pharmacies; (4) maturity of hospitals; and (5) rich case mix. On blended basis, inpatient volumes grew 9% YoY with ARPOB at Rs 57,500 (vs. Rs 49,300 in Q1FY18) and occupancy stood at 58% (vs. 60% in Q1FY18). We expect profitability to soar over next 2-3 years as (1) GCC (ex- Saudi) continues to grow on new asset creation and existing facilities maturing, (2) Saudi facility turns around, and (3) Indian facilities mature.


Outlook


Mandatory health insurance in Dubai and Abu Dhabi (~60% of GCC business) and other emirates likely to follow suit should sustain long-term growth and profitability. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 224 (13x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Axis Capital #Buy #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

