Buy Asian Paints: target of Rs 3550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3550 in its research report dated July 20, 2021.

July 21, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints Limited (APL) delivered a mix performance in Q1FY2022 with revenue almost doubling to Rs. 5,585.4 crore, led by strong double-digit volume growth, while OPM declined by 20 bps to 16.4% (due to a 631 bps decrease in gross margin). April saw strong double-digit growth, while June saw strong rebound after muted May. Metro/Tier 1 towns grew 25-30%, ahead of Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns. With resilient demand in decorative paints and expected recovery in industrial/automotive paints, management expects double-digit volume growth to sustain in the near term. Expected fall in raw-material prices would help margin to improve in the quarters ahead.


Outlook


We have increased our estimates for FY2022/FY2023 by 7%/4% respectively. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 3,550.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 21, 2021 08:10 am

