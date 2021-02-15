MARKET NEWS

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


ASBL’s 3Q performance was muted with revenues and margins coming below our and street estimates, mainly due to delayed commencement of 3 major projects. ASBL now received long-awaited AD in Kandi Ramsanpalle HAM project and expects AD for one more project within a month or so. On the back of strong toll collections (up 12% YoY in 3Q), labour force at pre-covid levels, commencing operations in new projects and strong order inflows guidance, execution momentum will remain strong going ahead. Also conclusion of negotiations in SBI Macquarie stake sale deal (expected by Mar’21) will remove a major overhang on the stock. We remain positive on the company given a) its excellent blend of diversified EPC orders and Asset ownership (in 23 Road assets and 3 City Gas Distribution assets), b) stable EPC margins and c) healthy order book (Rs91.5bn as at 3QFY21) and foray into new verticals- Railways (8% of order book) and smart cities. Given healthy margin profile & sharp V-shaped recovery in BOT segment, we have increased our EPS estimates from (Rs3)/ Rs2.7/ Rs2.6 to Rs7.5/ Rs8.2/ Rs8.5 for FY21E/22E/23E respectively.



Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at an EV of 6x/ 5.5x FY21E/ FY22E EBITDA. We roll over to FY23 estimates and maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised SoTP based TP of Rs160 (Earlier Rs147).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:31 pm

