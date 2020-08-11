172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-alkem-laboraties-target-of-rs-3665-motilal-oswal-5678571.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ALKEM Laboraties; target of Rs 3665: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ALKEM Laboraties recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3665 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ALKEM Laboraties


ALKEM exhibited strong traction in US generics and significant savings on opex in 1QFY21, which more than offset the YoY decline in domestic formulation (DF) sales, resulting in record high quarterly earnings. The pandemic has showcased strong brand recall for ALKEM's products in the DF segment and superior execution in US generics. We have raised our EPS estimates by 30%/15% for FY21/FY22E to factor in cost rationalization initiatives and improving profitability in the US generics segment. We value ALKEM at 23x (10% discount to its 3-year average) to arrive at price target of INR3,665 on 12M forward earnings basis. We remain positive on the outperformance of Chronic therapy in DF, trade generics segment and healthy ANDA pipeline for the US market. Re-iterate Buy.



Outlook


Accordingly, we have revised our price target to INR3,665 on 23x 12-month forward earnings. Re-iterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Alkem Laboraties #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

