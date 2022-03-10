English
    Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2400: Ajcon Global

    Ajcon Global is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated March 08, 2022.

    March 10, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
     
     
    Ajcon Global's report on Ajanta Pharma


    Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa. The Company has a well‐diversified business model in terms of markets, therapies and products to fulfil unmet patient needs. This also helps it to de‐risk the business to a large extent from possible uncertainties in the business environment. The largest contribution of near 68 percent of business comes from a wide range of branded generic products in around 30 countries in Asia (including India) and Africa. Each geography has carefully chosen therapies and products to make its business valuable. Additional about 22 percent comes from generics business in the world’s largest market the USA and remaining comes from anti‐malaria institutional business in Africa. The Company’s strategy to invest in different markets and geographies in a sustained manner has made its business model quite resilient. The Company has also built competitive edge in each of the markets by identifying unmet needs and offering customized products. It is this edge that provides it continuous growth.



    Outlook


    At CMP of Rs. 1,720.70, the stock is valued at a P/E of 20x at 9MFY22 annualised EPS of Rs. 86.52, valued at a P/E of 23x at FY21 EPS. We recommend a "BUY" and assign a target price of Rs. 2,400 (P/E of 23x at estimated FY24 EPS of Rs. 104.34 ) due to the following factors.

    At 17:30 Ajanta Pharma was quoting at Rs 1,756.90, up Rs 10.15, or 0.58 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,768.70 and an intraday low of Rs 1,751.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,999 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,100 shares, a decrease of -35.51 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.50 percent or Rs 25.75 at Rs 1,746.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,420.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,632.10 on 29 July, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.6 percent below its 52-week high and 7.35 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 15,203.47 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Ajanta Pharma #Ajcon Global #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 10:10 pm
