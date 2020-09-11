Buy AIA Engineering: target of Rs 2043: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on AIA Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2043 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.
ICICI Securities research report on AIA Engineering
AIA Engineering (AIAE) is one of the few domestic companies that recouped quickly with relaxation of the Covid-induced lockdown. Global mining market leadership in high-chrome mill internals has been a key focus area for the company. To tap into the price competitive iron ore market, the company is embarking on transformation as a total mill solutions provider with mill lining capability. Factoring-in the capping of export incentives under MEIS at Rs20mn for Q3FY21, we cut FY21E earnings marginally by 0.2%, however, expecting healthy growth recovery, we raise FY22E earnings by 8%.
Outlook
Given the medium- to long-term growth drivers and continuation of mill liner capex plans despite the Covid-related slowdown, we maintain BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs2,043 (previously: Rs1,890).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.