Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AIA Engineering: target of Rs 2043: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on AIA Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2043 in its research report dated October 09, 2020.

AIA Engineering (AIAE) has finally reached a settlement with respect to the case filed against it by Magotteaux, for patent infringement relating to Sintercast products. As per the full and final binding settlement: 1) Magotteaux agrees never to litigate this issue before any other forum; 2) all proceedings and claims, including related damages, are fully and finally settled; 3) AIAE cannot claim the litigation expense from Magotteaux. Currently, the contribution from technology under consideration is <10% of AIAE’s overall revenues and the company has moved to a more advanced technology.



Given the medium to long term growth drivers and continuation of mill liner capex plans despite the Covid-related slowdown, we maintain BUY on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs2,043.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

