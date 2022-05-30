Buy Adani Ports and SEZ ; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Ports and SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest commercial port operator with 25% share of India’s port cargo movement. The company has evolved from a single port dealing in a single commodity to an integrated logistics platform. Total ~70% of APSEZ revenues is contributed by its port operations. Rest is led by harbour (11%), logistics (7%) and others • Of the total 247 MT cargo volume in FY21, container volumes were at 105 MT (43%), bulk at 110 MT (44%) and rest by liquid at 32 MT (13%).

Outlook

We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation.

