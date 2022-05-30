English
    Buy Adani Ports and SEZ ; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Adani Ports and SEZ has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Ports and SEZ


    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest commercial port operator with 25% share of India’s port cargo movement. The company has evolved from a single port dealing in a single commodity to an integrated logistics platform. Total ~70% of APSEZ revenues is contributed by its port operations. Rest is led by harbour (11%), logistics (7%) and others • Of the total 247 MT cargo volume in FY21, container volumes were at 105 MT (43%), bulk at 110 MT (44%) and rest by liquid at 32 MT (13%).



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 30, 2022 04:17 pm
