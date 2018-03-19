Bull's Eye: Buy MMTC, Sintex, Bank of India, MCX, TVS Motor; sell CONCOR

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Vishal Malkan and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Sell Adani Ports with a stoploss at Rs 383 and target of Rs 352

Sell Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1243 and target of Rs 1150

Buy MCX India with a stoploss at Rs 782 and target of Rs 855

Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stoploss at Rs 83.90 and target of Rs 101

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy Sintex Industries with a stoploss at Rs 17 and target of Rs 23

Buy STC with a stoploss at Rs 150 and target of Rs 163

Buy Jaiprakash Associates with a stoploss at Rs 17.50 and target of Rs 23

Buy MMTC with a stoploss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 73

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 509 and target of Rs 545

Buy TVS Motor with a stoploss at Rs 627 and target of Rs 655

Buy Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 101 and target of Rs 114