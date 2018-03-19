Bull's Eye: Buy MMTC, Sintex, Bank of India, MCX, TVS Motor; sell CONCOR

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may buy Sintex Industries with a target of Rs 23.
CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Sameet Chavan, Vishal Malkan and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:
Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Sell Adani Ports with a stoploss at Rs 383 and target of Rs 352
Sell Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1243 and target of Rs 1150
Buy MCX India with a stoploss at Rs 782 and target of Rs 855
Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stoploss at Rs 83.90 and target of Rs 101
Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com
Buy Sintex Industries with a stoploss at Rs 17 and target of Rs 23
Buy STC with a stoploss at Rs 150 and target of Rs 163
Buy Jaiprakash Associates with a stoploss at Rs 17.50 and target of Rs 23
Buy MMTC with a stoploss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 73
Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com
Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 509 and target of Rs 545
Buy TVS Motor with a stoploss at Rs 627 and target of Rs 655
Buy Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 101 and target of Rs 114Buy Mastek with a stoploss at Rs 540 and target of Rs 590