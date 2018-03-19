App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 08:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy MMTC, Sintex, Bank of India, MCX, TVS Motor; sell CONCOR

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may buy Sintex Industries with a target of Rs 23.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Vishal Malkan and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

related news

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Sell Adani Ports with a stoploss at Rs 383 and target of Rs 352

Sell Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1243 and target of Rs 1150

Buy MCX India with a stoploss at Rs 782 and target of Rs 855

Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stoploss at Rs 83.90 and target of Rs 101

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy Sintex Industries with a stoploss at Rs 17 and target of Rs 23

Buy STC with a stoploss at Rs 150 and target of Rs 163

Buy Jaiprakash Associates with a stoploss at Rs 17.50 and target of Rs 23

Buy MMTC with a stoploss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 73

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 509 and target of Rs 545

Buy TVS Motor with a stoploss at Rs 627 and target of Rs 655

Buy Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 101 and target of Rs 114

Buy Mastek with a stoploss at Rs 540 and target of Rs 590

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC