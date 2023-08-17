English
    Block deal involving 8.5% stake in Globus Spirits likely today

    The block deal in Globus Spirits is expected at a floor price of Rs 975-985.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Globus Spirits is a liquor manufacturing company

    Globus Spirits is a liquor manufacturing company

     
     
    Shares of Globus Spirits will remain in focus on August 17 amid reports that a large block deal involving an 8.5 percent stake in the company is likely to take place on the bourses.

    A CNBC-TV18 report said that Around 25 lakh shares, amounting to 8.5 percent equity, will change hands at an average floor price of Rs 975-985 apiece, a 1-2 percent discount from the previous day's closing price of Rs 996.45.

    Details of the likely buyers or sellers could not be ascertained by Moneycontrol.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Last week, Globus Spirits reported a 15.1 percent on-year rise in revenue at Rs 570.10 crore for the April-June quarter, up from Rs 541 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

    The company's net profit rose 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 38.80 crore, while the operating profit margin came at 6.8 percent.

    The manufacturing business, which makes up 64 percent of the total revenue, recorded a 22 percent on-year growth, benefitting from expanded capacities. On the other hand, the consumer business, which accounts for 36 percent of the revenue mix, grew 5 percent backed by robust volume growth.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 09:01 am

