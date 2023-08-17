Block deal involving 8.5% stake in Globus Spirits likely today

Globus Spirits is a liquor manufacturing company

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Globus Spirits will remain in focus on August 17 amid reports that a large block deal involving an 8.5 percent stake in the company is likely to take place on the bourses.

A CNBC-TV18 report said that Around 25 lakh shares, amounting to 8.5 percent equity, will change hands at an average floor price of Rs 975-985 apiece, a 1-2 percent discount from the previous day's closing price of Rs 996.45.

Details of the likely buyers or sellers could not be ascertained by Moneycontrol.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Last week, Globus Spirits reported a 15.1 percent on-year rise in revenue at Rs 570.10 crore for the April-June quarter, up from Rs 541 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's net profit rose 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 38.80 crore, while the operating profit margin came at 6.8 percent.

The manufacturing business, which makes up 64 percent of the total revenue, recorded a 22 percent on-year growth, benefitting from expanded capacities. On the other hand, the consumer business, which accounts for 36 percent of the revenue mix, grew 5 percent backed by robust volume growth.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.