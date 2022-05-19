Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: What should investors do, post the steep fall in the stock?

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd’s (BBQN; CMP: Rs 965; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,755 crore) Q4FY22 results were affected by the third wave of COVID-19, which led to restrictions on the dine-in restaurant business. With COVID-19 cases receding, BBQN saw a strong recovery in March 2022. With FY23 expected to be a normal year, free from COVID-related disruptions, BBQN has started to fast scale up its restaurant network. Post the Initial Public Offer (IPO) as well as subsequent fund-raisers, its balance sheet has become...