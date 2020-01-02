Bajaj Steel Industries share price up 13% after CRISIL revises outlook

Bajaj Steel Industries share price rose 13 percent intraday on January 2 after rating agency CRISIL revised its outlook to positive from stable.

The rating agency has reaffirmed its long-term rating on the company's bank loan facilities at BBB, while revised its outlook to positive from stable.

Also, the agency has reaffirmed the short term rating at CRISIL A3+.

At 13:58 hrs, Bajaj Steel Industries was quoting at Rs 254.05, up Rs 10.35, or 4.25 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 325 and its 52-week low of Rs 160.50 on 31 December 2018 and 31 July 2019, respectively.