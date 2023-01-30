English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bajaj Finance Q3 net profit surges 40%; what should investors do with stock?

    Bajaj Finance Q3: The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7,435 crore for the December quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST
    Bajaj Finance

    Bajaj Finance

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Bajaj Finance are likely to remain in focus on January 30, after the  as company announced its December quarter earnings.

    On Friday, after market hours, Bajaj Finance reported 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,973 crore for the Q3FY23,  largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

    On a standalone basis, company's net profit grew 36 percent to Rs 2,624 crore.

    The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7,435 crore for the December quarter.