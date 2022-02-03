MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Auto stocks rally despite mixed sales growth in January; TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto top gainers

    According to a report by Kotak Securities, auto sales continued to remain under pressure in January 2022. Wholesale volumes for passenger vehicle, 2-wheeler and tractor segments declined on a YoY basis, while CV segment continued its gradual recovery during the month. Consumer sentiment in the domestic PV segment remained strong and we expect a swift recovery once the chip shortage situation gets resolved.

    Sandip Das
    February 03, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

    After rallying for two consecutive sessions, giving a thumbs up to Union Budget 2022, Indian equities witnessed profit booking on February 3. However, despite the weakness in domestic market, healthy buying was witnessed across the auto stocks.

    At 12:51 pm, Nifty Auto index was up 163.30 points or 1.40 percent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 96.70 points or 0.54 percent at 17,683.30. TVS Motors which jumped over 5 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland which added 2-3 percent each, were among the top gainers.

    The auto sector reported mixed set of sales numbers for the month of January. Tata Motors reported 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in total vehicle sales, including in the international markets, at 76,210 units in January 2022 while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said its total sales increased by 19.55 percent to 46,804 units in January 2022. The company’s total sales stood at 39,149 units in January 2021.

    On the other hand, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 3.96 percent fall in total wholesales at 1,54,379 units in January. The company had sold 1,60,752 units in January 2021, MSI said in a statement.

    Bajaj Auto reported a 15 percent decline in total sales to 3,63,443 units in January 2022. The company had sold 4,25,199 units in the same month last year while TVS Motor Company reported a 13.14 percent decline in total sales to 2,66,788 units in January. The Chennai-based company had sold 3,07,149 units in the same month last year.

    Close

    Related stories

    Capture

    According to a report by Kotak Securities, auto sales continued to remain under pressure in January 2022. Wholesale volumes for passenger vehicle, 2-wheeler and tractor segments declined on a YoY basis, while CV segment continued its gradual recovery during the month. Consumer sentiment in the domestic PV segment remained strong and we expect a swift recovery once the chip shortage situation gets resolved.

    Domestic 2W and tractor segments demand continued to remain under pressure. M&HCV segment volume recovery was led by pick-up in economic activity and improving fleet operator profitability, it said.

    Domestic research and broking firm Motilal Oswal in its research report expects auto major Maruti Suzuki to return up to 21 percent and has set a target of Rs 10,300 per share. "Strong demand, softening commodity inflation, and the improving chip shortage situation would support margin recovery. We expect recovery in 2HCY22 in both market share and margins, led by improvement in supplies, a favorable product lifecycle, the mix, price action/cost-cutting, and operating leverage.

    "The stock trades at 34.3x/22.3x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain a buy rating, with target of Rs 10,300 per share (27x Mar'24E consolidated EPS)," it added.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 01:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.