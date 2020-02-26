App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma gains 3% on red flags from USFDA

USFDA inspected Unit VIII, API manufacturing facility at Gaddapotharam, Hyderabad of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Aurobindo Pharma share price rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on February 26 after the company received EIR from USFDA.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action initiated (VAI) status from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

USFDA inspected Unit VIII, API manufacturing facility at Gaddapotharam, Hyderabad of the company.

At 09:25 hrs, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 511.50, up Rs 7.40, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 838.00 and 52-week low Rs 389.70 on 30 April, 2019 and 14 November, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.14 percent below its 52-week high and 30.87 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

