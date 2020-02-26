Aurobindo Pharma gains 3% on red flags from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma share price rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on February 26 after the company received EIR from USFDA.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action initiated (VAI) status from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

USFDA inspected Unit VIII, API manufacturing facility at Gaddapotharam, Hyderabad of the company.

