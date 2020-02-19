Aurobindo Pharma share price gains 19% on EIR from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma share price gained 19 percent in the early trade on February 19 after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator.

The company has received EIR with voluntary action initiated (VAl) status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

USFDA inspected Unit IV, a general injectable formulation manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram in Hyderabad, from November 4 to 13, 2019.

At the end of the inspection, USFDA issued a 'Form 483' with 14 observations.

At 0921 hours, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 568.15, up Rs 67.95, or 13.58 percent, on the BSE.