App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma share price gains 19% on EIR from USFDA

USFDA conducted inspection from November 4 to 13, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma share price gained 19 percent in the early trade on February 19 after the company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator.

The company has received EIR with voluntary action initiated (VAl) status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

USFDA inspected Unit IV, a general injectable formulation manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram in Hyderabad, from November 4 to 13, 2019.

Close

At the end of the inspection, USFDA issued a 'Form 483' with 14 observations.

related news

At 0921 hours, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 568.15, up Rs 67.95, or 13.58 percent, on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:38 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.