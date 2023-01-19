Asian Paints stock rises ahead of Q3 results, profit expected to be up 8.7%

Net profit is expected to grow 8.7 percent to Rs 1,104 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 40 percent, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Revenue is expected to rise 10.9 percent YoY to Rs 9,456 crore.

Asian Paints share price edged higher in the afternoon session on January 19 with the Mumbai-based paintmaker set to announce its December quarter earnings later in the day.

The paint company is expected to report single-digit year-on-year growth in net profit in the third quarter of FY23 on the back of muted volume offtake and weak demand, a Moneycontrol poll has shown.

The numbers are set to be hit due to muted volume growth, analysts said. One reason is the high base effect.

Volume growth will also be impacted due to extended rainfall in October, which affected festive demand. Moreover, the pent-up demand that followed COVID-19 lockdowns has eased and inflation affected discretionary spending. All this will impact volumes, analysts said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin for the quarter has been pegged at 17.1 percent, higher by 250 basis points sequentially.

At 12.28 om, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 2,965.00, up Rs 19.15, or 0.65 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,972.10 and an intraday low of Rs 2,925.45.

