English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Ahluwalia Contracts share price rises 10% on Rs 150-crore order

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 563.50 on April 11, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 339.80 on August 10, 2021

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited

    Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ahluwalia Contracts India share price rose 10 percent in the morning session on July 12 after the company announced receiving a construction order for Amity Campus Bengaluru.

    Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured the new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru aggregating to around Rs 150 crore from Ritnand Salved Education Foundation, the company said in a release.

    The total order inflow during the FY 2022-23 now stands at Rs 863 crore, the company said.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 10.40 am, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 451.20, up Rs 36.60, or 8.83 percent on the BSE.

    Close
    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 563.50 on April 11, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 339.80 on August 10, 2021. It is trading 19.93 percent below its 52-week high and 32.78 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 10:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.