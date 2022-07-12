Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil slides

July 12, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

Market on Monday:

The Indian equity market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on July 11, amid mixed global cues and selloff in information technology stocks following a weak start to the earnings season.

At close, the Sensex was down 86.61 points, or 0.16 percent, at 54,395.23, and the Nifty was down 4.60 points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,216.

The market started negative note and stayed the course for the most part of the session but buying in auto, bank, power, oil & gas, realty and metal names erased most of the intraday losses in the second half.

Eicher Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the top Nifty gainers. Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys were among the biggest losers.

Among sectors, the Nifty information technology index shed 3 percent, while auto, metal, PSU bank and energy indices gained 1-2 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5-1 percent.