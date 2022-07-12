English
    July 12, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil slides

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,091 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,395.23-86.61 -0.16%
      Nifty 5016,216.00-4.60 -0.03%
      Nifty Bank35,469.65345.60 +0.98%
      Nifty 50 16,216.00 -4.60 (-0.03%)
      Mon, Jul 11, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,046.85115.25 +3.93%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bharti Airtel660.55-34.60 -4.98%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy25005.50657.85 +2.70%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27380.55-869.75 -3.08%


    • July 12, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade lower:

      Asian Markets trade lower:
    • July 12, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Wall Street ends lower

      U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday as a lack of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on a week back-end loaded with crucial inflation data and the unofficial beginning to second-quarter earnings season.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.31 points, or 0.52%, to 31,173.84, the S&P 500 lost 44.95 points, or 1.15%, to 3,854.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 262.71 points, or 2.26%, to 11,372.60

    • July 12, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 107.50 points or 0.66 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,091 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.

    • July 12, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

      Market on Monday:

      The Indian equity market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on July 11, amid mixed global cues and selloff in information technology stocks following a weak start to the earnings season.

      At close, the Sensex was down 86.61 points, or 0.16 percent, at 54,395.23, and the Nifty was down 4.60 points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,216.

      The market started negative note and stayed the course for the most part of the session but buying in auto, bank, power, oil & gas, realty and metal names erased most of the intraday losses in the second half.

      Eicher Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the top Nifty gainers. Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys were among the biggest losers.

      Among sectors, the Nifty information technology index shed 3 percent, while auto, metal, PSU bank and energy indices gained 1-2 percent.

      Broader indices outperformed the main indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5-1 percent.

    • July 12, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.
    • July 12, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    News

