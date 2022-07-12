Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues; oil slides

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,395.23
|-86.61
|-0.16%
|Nifty 50
|16,216.00
|-4.60
|-0.03%
|Nifty Bank
|35,469.65
|345.60
|+0.98%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|3,046.85
|115.25
|+3.93%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bharti Airtel
|660.55
|-34.60
|-4.98%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|25005.50
|657.85
|+2.70%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|27380.55
|-869.75
|-3.08%
Wall Street ends lower
U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday as a lack of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on a week back-end loaded with crucial inflation data and the unofficial beginning to second-quarter earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.31 points, or 0.52%, to 31,173.84, the S&P 500 lost 44.95 points, or 1.15%, to 3,854.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 262.71 points, or 2.26%, to 11,372.60
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 107.50 points or 0.66 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,091 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on July 11, amid mixed global cues and selloff in information technology stocks following a weak start to the earnings season.
At close, the Sensex was down 86.61 points, or 0.16 percent, at 54,395.23, and the Nifty was down 4.60 points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,216.
The market started negative note and stayed the course for the most part of the session but buying in auto, bank, power, oil & gas, realty and metal names erased most of the intraday losses in the second half.
Eicher Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the top Nifty gainers. Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Infosys were among the biggest losers.
Among sectors, the Nifty information technology index shed 3 percent, while auto, metal, PSU bank and energy indices gained 1-2 percent.
Broader indices outperformed the main indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5-1 percent.
Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.