Adani Gas tanked 13% as gas regulator send notice to the company

Adani Gas bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.
Adani Gas share price fell 13 percent in early trade on January 24 after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) sent notice to the company for not disclosing some crucial information.
PNGRB has sent notice to the company for not disclosing scheme of arrangement with Adani Enterprises, Sources told CNBC Awaaz.
Adani Gas bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.
Adani Gas shareholding changes and restructuring violate city gas norms. PNGRB may seek to cancel Adani Gas licences and also levy Rs 400 crore penalty, Sources said.At 09:17 hrs, Adani Gas was quoting at Rs 156.75, down Rs 16.10, or 9.31 percent on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.