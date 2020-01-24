Adani Gas tanked 13% as gas regulator send notice to the company

Adani Gas share price fell 13 percent in early trade on January 24 after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) sent notice to the company for not disclosing some crucial information.

PNGRB has sent notice to the company for not disclosing scheme of arrangement with Adani Enterprises, Sources told CNBC Awaaz.

Adani Gas bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.

Adani Gas shareholding changes and restructuring violate city gas norms. PNGRB may seek to cancel Adani Gas licences and also levy Rs 400 crore penalty, Sources said.