Accumulate SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1081: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on SBI Cards and Payment Services with a target price of Rs 1081 in its research report dated January 08, 2020.

January 11, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


The October’20 RBI credit card suggests SBICARD maintaining MoM cards-in-force share at ~19% clocking better than industry averages and stood second best to ICICIB and HDFCB wrt cards-in-force and spends traction respectively. As structural demand begins to roll in and shock absorbers (25% CAR, 64% PCR, 6%YoY growth expectation in PPoP for FY21) in place to tackle credit quality, SBICARD geared to return to normalcy sooner than expected with increased spends (25%YoY growth) and fee income (20%YoY growth) for FY22-23E. Such a robust performance places SBICARD as the only NBFC to clock industry best 24-26% RoE and 5-5.7% RoAs over FY22-23E.


Outlook


Such a robust performance coupled with recent stock momentum, we tweak the valuation multiple to 43x P/E (earlier 44.5x) arriving at price target of Rs 1,081 (earlier Rs895). Reiterate ACCUMULATE RATING on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SBI Cards and Payment Services
first published: Jan 11, 2021 05:58 pm

