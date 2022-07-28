English
    Accumulate Orient Electric; target of Rs 321: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Orient Electric with a target price of Rs 321 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Orient Electric


    Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) reported strong numbers, Q1FY23 revenue grew by 47.2% YoY (-17.5% QoQ) to INR 622cr vs our estimates of INR 626cr. EBITDA stood at INR 38cr (+70.8% YoY/-52.7% QoQ) vs our estimates of INR 63cr, EBITDA Margin improved by 85 bps to 6.1% vs 5.3% in Q1FY22. The raw material cost in terms of sales stood at 72.2% vs 72.7% in Q1FY22. The Employee cost in terms of sales stood at 7.5% vs 11.1% vs Q1FY22. The other expenses are sharply increased in terms of sales stood at 14.1% vs 11% in Q1FY22. PAT stood at INR 19cr (+283.9% YoY/-61.7% QoQ) vs our estimates of INR 35cr, PAT Margin improved by 187 bps to 3% vs 1.2% in Q1FY22.


    Outlook


    At the CMP of INR 276 per share, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 36.2x/31.1x its FY23E/FY24E EPS of INR 7.6/8.9 respectively. We have a “ACCUMULATE” rating at a TP of INR 321 per share; valued at PE multiple 36.2x and its FY24E EPS; an upside of 16.3%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:17 pm
