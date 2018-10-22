App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 10,996: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 10996 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


We upgrade Nestle to Accumulate from hold given improved growth visibility led by initiatives like 1) Cluster based strategy to go deeper and increase sales in interiors 2) extending Maggi to new snacking products and 3) strong innovation pipeline and high success rates of new launches. Although most Agri inputs have been moving up, NEST seems better placed given that 51% of input cost basket (Milk, SMP, Coffee and Cocoa) is benign. This will enable Nestle to neutralize margin pressures on firming up of crude, wheat, sugar and palm oil, although margin expansion from current levels looks unlikely.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46xCY20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs10996. We believe 18% correction in stock price provides a good entry opportunity for long term gains. Upgrade to Accumulate


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #Accumulate #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.