MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Marksans Pharma; target of Rs 86: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Marksans Pharma with a target price of Rs 86 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

Broker Research
June 01, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Marksans Pharma


We initiate Marksans Pharma Ltd. with Accumulate rating on the stock and price target of INR 86. Marksans Pharma Ltd. is among the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India engaged in Research, Manufacturing & Marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. Marksans has established a strong, forward integrated business model focusing on OTC & prescription drugs with applications in diverse fields ranging from Oncology, CVS, CNS, Anti-diabetic, Gastroenterology ailments to Pain Management and Cough and Cold.



Outlook


At CMP of INR 74, we have valued Marksans Pharma on both the parameters EV/EBITDA (7x FY23E) and PE valuation of 12x of FY23E EPS and arrived at an average target price of INR 86 and recommend ACCUMULATE rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Marksans Pharma #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 04:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.