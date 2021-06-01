Accumulate Marksans Pharma; target of Rs 86: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital's research report on Marksans Pharma

We initiate Marksans Pharma Ltd. with Accumulate rating on the stock and price target of INR 86. Marksans Pharma Ltd. is among the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India engaged in Research, Manufacturing & Marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. Marksans has established a strong, forward integrated business model focusing on OTC & prescription drugs with applications in diverse fields ranging from Oncology, CVS, CNS, Anti-diabetic, Gastroenterology ailments to Pain Management and Cough and Cold.



Outlook

At CMP of INR 74, we have valued Marksans Pharma on both the parameters EV/EBITDA (7x FY23E) and PE valuation of 12x of FY23E EPS and arrived at an average target price of INR 86 and recommend ACCUMULATE rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

