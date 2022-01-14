MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 2094: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2094 in its research report dated January 14, 2022.

Broker Research
January 14, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Infosys


Dollar Revenue was up 6.3% QoQ and in CC term grew by 21.5% YoY to USD 4,250mn (KRChoksey est. USD 4,136mn). Rupee revenue grew by 7.7% QoQ to INR 318,670Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 310,343Mn). Reported operating margin witnessed a meagre de-growth, down by 7bps to 23.5% QoQ. Infosys has raised FY22 revenue growth guidance by 250-300bps to 19.5-20% (earlier 16.5- 17.5%), implying 0.5-2% QoQ growth in Q4. Infosys’ strong broad-based revenue growth in a seasonally soft quarter clearly reflects the confidence clients have in the company’s capabilities, leading to consistent market share gains and company’s operating margin guidance remains the same at 22%-24%.



Outlook


Factoring strong performance, confident commentary and upgrade in guidance, we are assigning a P/E multiple of 28.5x to the FY24 estimated EPS of INR 73.6 to arrive at a target price of INR 2,094 per share, an upside of 10.4% over the CMP. We change our rating to “ACCUMULATE” from “BUY” rating to the stock.

Close

Related stories


More Info on Trent


At 15:25 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,926.70, up Rs 29.70, or 1.57 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,932.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,879.00.


It was trading with volumes of 412,416 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 254,464 shares, an increase of 62.07 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.03 percent or Rs 19.40 at Rs 1,897.00.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,914.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,230.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 0.66 percent below its 52-week high and 56.64 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 810,296.41 crore.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Infosys #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Jan 14, 2022 03:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.