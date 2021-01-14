MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1500: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated January 13, 2021.

January 14, 2021
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Infosys


Infosys reported a revenue growth of 5.3% QoQ in CC terms (DE 3.8%) due to strong execution across verticals and a 5bps QoQ OPM improvement to 25.4% (DE 24%) led by better utilization and offshore shift (about 100bps), Fx (20bps) that covered up for headwinds. Strong Q3 also led to upgrade in growth guidance for FY21 to 4.5%-5% in CC terms (up 200bps) and OPM guidance to 24-24.5% (from 23-24%). OPM upgrade came as bigger surprise given expected headwinds in terms of Jr. employee promotions, large deal transitioning etc. in Q3. Signed best ever TCV of $7.1Bn (73% of this is New) taking TTM TCV to $13.6Bn up 53% on YoY basis. Pipeline remains strong as clients are focusing on digital transformation, cost take-outs and captive monetization and so on.


Outlook


Factoring strong performance, robust TCV wins, confident commentary and upgrade in guidance/outlook, we have upgraded our growth estimates by ~1.5% CAGR FY21-23E and have assigned Accumulate view on stock with TP of Rs. 1,500 (27x on FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:38 pm

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

