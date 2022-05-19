English
    Accumulate Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 131: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


    We cut our FY23E IOCL’s earnings estimate by 45% as we cut our marketing assumptions (diesel and petrol margins of –Rs3/0/litre vs +Rs3.5/3/litre earlier), even as we increase our GRM estimates to USD14/bbl vs USD7.4bbl earlier. We also lower our FY24E estimates by 19%. IOCL reported lower than expected Q4 results with standalone EBITDA of Rs116.3bn (+24%QoQ; PLe Rs 1860bn) and PAT of Rs60.2bn (+3%QoQ; PLe Rs120bn), due to lower than expected marketing earnings as calculated marketing EBIDTA loss increased to Rs54.8bn in Q4 vis-à-vis loss of Rs3.9bn in Q3. For FY22, consolidated EBIDTA/PAT was at Rs477bn (+18%YoY) and Rs257bn (+18%YoY). We believe OMCs earnings will be hit by sharp jump in marketing losses, despite improvement in refining profitability.


    Outlook


    We downgrade to ‘’HOLD from ‘BUY’ given high crude price volatility with PT of Rs131 (Rs150 earlier). Any sharp correction in crude prices is an upside risk to our estimates.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Indian Oil Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:11 pm
