you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1285: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1285 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech reported strong performance in Q2 with a 6% CC terms QoQ growth in revenues, despite lower-than-expected inorganic addition. OPM rebounds by 290bps QoQ at 20% against our expectation of 18.2% (adjusted margins at 19.3%). H1 OPM now within the guided band of 18.5%-19.5%. Guidance revised up by 100bps+ to 15%-17% CC; more importantly organic component is expected to be about 10%-11% that implies HCLT would now be the growth leader in FY20; organically. Management is confident on its growth outlook across business segments and expects IBM acquisition to achieve similar-to-better numbers on profitability. Also expect it to emerge as strong cross-sell engine in near term. Strong operating performance, upward revision in guidance, robust outlook and confident commentary reinforces our preferred pick view on the stock.


Outlook


We largely retain our operating estimates for the business and retain our ACCUMULATE rating on the stock with revised TP of ` 1,285 valued at 15x PER on FY21E earnings (higher multiple justified given superior financial performance).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 1, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #HCL Technologies #Recommendations

