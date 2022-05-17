English
    Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1620: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) is the fourth largest cement company in India with a capacity of ~35.9MT; focusing in South with 12.1MT and East & North-East with 20.8MT and West with 2.9MT.



    Outlook


    We revise our Target to Rs.1,620 (Rs. 2,200 earlier) factoring the margin pressure in the short-term, but maintain Accumulate rating considering recent correction in price.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Dalmia Bharat #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
