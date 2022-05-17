Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1620: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) is the fourth largest cement company in India with a capacity of ~35.9MT; focusing in South with 12.1MT and East & North-East with 20.8MT and West with 2.9MT.

Outlook

We revise our Target to Rs.1,620 (Rs. 2,200 earlier) factoring the margin pressure in the short-term, but maintain Accumulate rating considering recent correction in price.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More