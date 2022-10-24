English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1753: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1753 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 24, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)


    In Q2FY23, CLGT reported revenue of INR 13,875 mn (+2.6% YoY/ +15.9% QoQ). For H1FY23, revenue was at INR 25,843 mn (+2.6% YoY). EBITDA for Q2FY23 was INR 4,080 mn (+1.8% YoY/ +25.3% QoQ). EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 29.4%, which was a contraction of 23 bps YoY but an improvement of 219 bps QoQ, despite the pressure on gross margins. EBITDA margin for H1FY23 contracted by 163 bps YoY to 28.4%. Adj. Net Profit for Q2FY23 was at INR 2,780 mn (+3.3% YoY/ +26.9% QoQ). Adj. Net profit for H1FY23 declined by 1.1% YoY to INR 4,970 mn.


    Outlook


    We apply P/E multiple of 38.2x on FY24E EPS of INR 45.9 and arrive at a target price of INR 1,753 per share (unchanged), having an upside potential of 9.1% from CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating at “Accumulate” on the shares of Colgate Palmolive India.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Colgate Palmolive - 231022 - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Colgate Palmolive (India) #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.