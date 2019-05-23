Accumulate Chambal Fertilizers; target of Rs 185: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Chambal Fertilizers with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Chambal Fertilizers
Chambal reported a strong 4QFY19 on the back of the newly commissioned Urea plant in Gadepan-3. Sales/EBITDA/Adj. PAT growth came in at 147.0/458.5/415.7% YoY to ` 26.1/4.1/2.4bn respectively. Gross margin contraction was due to higher RM prices, margins contracted by 730 bps YoY. The company reported a PAT of `919mn on account of an exceptional item of ` 1.97bn, which arose as the Ministry of Chemicals has not paid the additional fixed costs to urea units in India.
Outlook
We value Chambal at 9.5x FY21 EPS and arrive at a target price of ` 185. We resume coverage and recommend investors to Accumulate.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.