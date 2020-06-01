App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 899: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 899 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT


CEAT's consolidated revenues were in-line at Rs15.7b (-10.6% YoY/ QoQ), led by volume decline as pricing was stable. Margins were better at 12.7% (PLe 7.1%), led by soft RM and cost control initiatives. While we slash FY21/22 revenues by 10.1%/8.6% (to factor in for lower OEM sales and weak replacement sales in CV segment), we upgrade margins by 100bp/80bp due to higher replacement share, lower RM and cost control benefits. This has resulted in increase in Adj. PAT by 6.7%/2.5%, as better operating performance is partially offset by lower other income and higher tax. We believe with bunch of capex (and FY21 capex guidance to Rs5.5b v/s Rs8b earlier) and higher replacement mix, CEAT is best placed to ride replacement demand recovery.



Outlook


Consequently, we maintain 'Accumulate' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs899 (earlier Rs893), based on 15x Mar-22 EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Ceat #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.