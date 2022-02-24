English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Bata India; target of Rs 2135: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 2135 in its research report dated February 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 24, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Bata India


    Q3FY22 revenue grew by 37%YoY (+37%QoQ) on a low base (de-growth of 26% in Q3FY21) and crossed pre-covid level sales first time. EBITDA improved by 44%YoY to Rs. 169cr while PAT grew by 180%YoY to Rs. 72cr. Gross margin/EBITDA margin improved to 52.7%/20.0% from 51.5%/19.1% YoY. BIL’s cost saving measures across rentals, operations & manufacturing will drive sustainable margin expansion in future. Demand outlook is positive given ongoing vaccination, re-opening of markets and GoI’s strong focus to revive the economy. We believe, BIL will be able to revive its revenue growth trajectory as the economy is back to normal given its strong brand recall & reach. We value BIL at 52x on FY24 EPS.



    Outlook


    Bata India Ltd (BIL) is the largest retailer and leading manufacturer of footwear in India with ~1,700 retail stores as of Dec 2021. We maintain our Accumulate rating with a revised Target of Rs. 2,135 (Rs. 2,290 earlier) factoring strong sales recovery in the quarter.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 12:10 hrs Bata India was quoting at Rs 1,800.50, down Rs 67.30, or 3.60 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,836.65 and an intraday low of Rs 1,795.55.

    It was trading with volumes of 10,265 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 36,593 shares, a decrease of -71.95 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.78 percent or Rs 14.60 at Rs 1,867.80.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,261.65 and 52-week low Rs 1,265.00 on 16 November, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 20.39 percent below its 52-week high and 42.33 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,141.38 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Bata India #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 12:11 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.