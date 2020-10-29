172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-asian-paints-target-of-rs-2310-kr-choksey-6035681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 2310 KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2310 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

KR Choksey's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints reported revenue growth of 5.9% YoY / 83.1% QoQ to INR 5,350 Cr above our estimate of INR 4,203. Overall, EBITDA margin improved 474 bps YoY to 23.6% ( +708 bps QoQ) on the back of soft raw material prices, better product mix, favorable foreign currency and cost optimization measures undertaken over the period. Net Profit increased by 1.2% YoY to INR 830 Cr (+280.1% QoQ) with NPM of 15.5% (-72 bps YoY) due to the lower total tax. Board has recommended payment of interim dividend of INR 3.35 per equity share of the face value of INR 1 each for FY21; as on the ''Record date'' of 30th October 2020 on or after 12th November 2020.


Outlook


Accordingly, we have upgraded our FY22E EPS by 8.5% to INR 39.2 (earlier EPS was INR 36.1) in FY22 and we continue to apply PE multiple of 59x (same as previous) on FY22E EPS to arrive at target price of INR 2,310 (previous TP: INR 2,129); an upside potential of 7.0%. Accordingly, we reiterate our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Asian Paints Ltd.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Accumulate #Asian Paints #KR Choksey #Recommendations

